HC Wainwright Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lyra Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.34% and a negative net margin of 4,099.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lyra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYRA opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $6.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 754,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 129,829 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,720,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

