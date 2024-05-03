Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on IPG Photonics Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for IPG Photonics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.03. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $80.33 and a one year high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,209,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,691,686.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $70,368.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,646.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,209,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,691,686.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,788 shares of company stock worth $2,595,508 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. AM Squared Ltd grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 39.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

