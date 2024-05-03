JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $192.53 and last traded at $192.02. 2,105,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,277,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $550.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $3,557,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 310,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 630,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

