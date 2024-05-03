LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Down 7.1%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) fell 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.64. 161,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 472,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Several brokerages have commented on LXU. UBS Group dropped their price target on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

The company has a market cap of $609.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). LSB Industries had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $132.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Burns sold 33,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $307,497.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 1,207.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 9.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

