Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Lindblad Expeditions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LIND. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $12.13.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million.

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 222,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 23,290 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 876,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 490,370 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 607,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 17.8% in the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 33,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,629.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 126,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Get Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.