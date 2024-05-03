Triumph Capital Management Has $231,000 Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Triumph Capital Management lessened its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,793 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,838,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,203.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,203.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,095.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KREF opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 364.56, a current ratio of 364.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.97.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

