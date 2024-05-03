William Blair Weighs in on Kemper Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kemper in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Kemper’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). Kemper had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kemper

Kemper Trading Down 0.2 %

Kemper stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.32. Kemper has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $64.69.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.26%.

Institutional Trading of Kemper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Kemper by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Kemper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Kemper by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Kemper by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.