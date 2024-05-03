Triumph Capital Management Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS)

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Free Report) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Get Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF alerts:

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SSUS stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06. Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Company Profile

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.