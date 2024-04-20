Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 target price on Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.75.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

FRU stock opened at C$14.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.66 and a 1 year high of C$15.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.13.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company had revenue of C$80.06 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.