Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 target price on Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.75.
Freehold Royalties Stock Performance
Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company had revenue of C$80.06 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.
Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
