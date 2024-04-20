First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Barclays

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group set a C$16.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a sec perform spec market wgt rating to an outperform spec market weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.02.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$15.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.31 and a 12-month high of C$39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.40). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.7906736 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

