Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $253,283.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $1,350,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,493.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $253,283.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,917.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,378 shares of company stock worth $4,376,528 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Graco by 16.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Graco by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 147,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Graco by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Price Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $80.91 on Friday. Graco has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. Graco’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graco will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

