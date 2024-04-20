Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of DLNG opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.56. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

