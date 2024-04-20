DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
DRDGOLD Stock Performance
NYSE:DRD opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14.
DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.1058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD
DRDGOLD Company Profile
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.
