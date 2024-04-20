CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CFB has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $614.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $15.07.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 25.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 17.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 230,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 34,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

