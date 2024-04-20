CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.70 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.20.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 9.32. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $3,429,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 40.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 210,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 38.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,276,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348,475 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 343,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 131,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth $1,928,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

