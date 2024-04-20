Brokerages Set Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) PT at $9.70

Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.70.

CTLP has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $6.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $448.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 7,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,658 shares in the company, valued at $829,844.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $570,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,270,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,405,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 7,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $49,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,658 shares in the company, valued at $829,844.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

