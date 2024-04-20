Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Given New $34.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATMU. Northland Securities raised shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.67.

NYSE ATMU opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $33.70.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 135.12%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

