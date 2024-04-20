Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.61 Per Share

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report released on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the company will earn $4.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.62. The consensus estimate for Adtalem Global Education’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s FY2025 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $62.99.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $393.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 336.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

