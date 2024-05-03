Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 87.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $376.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.82. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $296.45 and a one year high of $407.62.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.43. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.50.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

