Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on June 28th

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a payout ratio of 137.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 3.3 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.74 and a beta of 0.99. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.99). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

