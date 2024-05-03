Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $254.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.65 and a 200 day moving average of $248.54. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.81 and a 12 month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

