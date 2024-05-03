New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 29,369 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 29,369 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $276,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 59.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $121.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.73. The stock has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.77 and a 52 week high of $123.60.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $14,251,050 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

