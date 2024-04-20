AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised shares of AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Shares of ANAB opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $531.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.15. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 953.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.42%. The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. Analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,045,443.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,045,443.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 3,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $72,425.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 964 shares in the company, valued at $22,779.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,005 shares of company stock worth $3,586,199 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,895,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,246,000 after buying an additional 39,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,518,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,442,000 after buying an additional 115,846 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after buying an additional 446,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,034,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 574,987 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

