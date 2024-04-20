Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 0.9%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.53 and last traded at $69.44. Approximately 2,809,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 18,184,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.82.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

