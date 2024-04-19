Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 9,508 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 694,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $73,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 492,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,732,000 after buying an additional 328,186 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,409,000 after buying an additional 322,254 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,555,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,665,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 222,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 120,078 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
ITOT traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,105. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.75. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $88.76 and a 1 year high of $115.61. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
