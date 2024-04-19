Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,884 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,760 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,666 shares of company stock valued at $10,090,055. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $3.12 on Friday, reaching $213.75. 276,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,309. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.92.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

