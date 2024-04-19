Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

WTFC stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.67. The stock had a trading volume of 70,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,319. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $105.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

