Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,624 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,624 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Comcast by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. lifted its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 19,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

Comcast Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,779,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,403,186. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $158.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

