Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,247,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 11.0% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.21. The stock had a trading volume of 69,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,641. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.75.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

