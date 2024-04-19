Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 88,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,000. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,550,000. Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 31,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 21,377 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 222,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVSC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.14. 6,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,308. The company has a market capitalization of $948.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.97. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.95.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.