Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $412,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% in the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $89.09. The company had a trading volume of 27,508,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,659,031. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.39. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $107.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

