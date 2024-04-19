Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 19,386 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 926,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,386 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises 3.2% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.37% of SS&C Technologies worth $56,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 35,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,207,000 after purchasing an additional 161,165 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.44. 246,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.76. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.43.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.