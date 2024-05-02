Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 634 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

FNDB opened at $62.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.80. The company has a market capitalization of $711.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $66.32.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

