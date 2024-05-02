Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,160 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 558.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.35 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

