Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 18.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 16.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $253.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.81 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.