Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 978 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,677,000 after buying an additional 60,419 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.55.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

