Certuity LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 21,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 53,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 526,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.15.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $84.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $86.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

