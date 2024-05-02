Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 26,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,885,000 after buying an additional 337,105 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,341,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $153.94 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.02.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.