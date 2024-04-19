HTLF Bank Buys Shares of 29,532 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 9,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,011,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 155,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1 %

TXN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.49. 1,856,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,418,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.