Davidson Trust Co. Acquires 5,817 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,051,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,451,172. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

