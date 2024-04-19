Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $745,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 228,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 32,269 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,109,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,068,000 after buying an additional 49,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

In other Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $32,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE BTT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.45. 40,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,341. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

