Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,594,000 after buying an additional 421,865 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 132,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 69,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.78. 48,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $110.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.00 and its 200 day moving average is $102.44.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

