Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,227 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 352,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,510,000 after buying an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.34. 201,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,781. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.76 and its 200 day moving average is $74.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.68.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.