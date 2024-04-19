BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Gap Down to $290.00

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $290.00, but opened at $281.38. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $279.71, with a volume of 273,341 shares.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.20 and a beta of 4.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

