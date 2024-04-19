UBS Group Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $570.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $526.00 to $570.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DPZ. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $479.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $460.90.

DPZ opened at $481.66 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $508.44. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.17%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $1,980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,609,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

