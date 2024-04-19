The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.61.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REAL. UBS Group upped their price target on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.75 price target (down from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, March 1st.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $96,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,955.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Karen Katz acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 183,476 shares in the company, valued at $706,382.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $96,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,312,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,955.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RealReal by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 550.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in RealReal by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. RealReal has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $329.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RealReal will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

