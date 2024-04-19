Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $45.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 2.02. Ichor has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ichor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ichor by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the second quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 207.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ichor by 73.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

