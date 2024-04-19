Twin Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FI. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.21.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $146.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.