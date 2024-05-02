Sprott (SII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of C$49.93 million during the quarter.

Sprott Price Performance

Sprott stock opened at C$55.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.04. Sprott has a 52 week low of C$38.43 and a 52 week high of C$58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Sprott Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.336 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Sprott’s payout ratio is 61.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SII. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sprott from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

