Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.39-4.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.00-6.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.07 billion.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $77.39 on Thursday. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $52.81 and a 12-month high of $82.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.80.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,217,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,217,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,670,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,124 shares of company stock worth $12,563,361 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

